Pakistani diplomats in US greet community members on the advent of Ramazan

WASHINGTON, Apr 24 (APP):Pakistan’s ambassador to the U.S. and the consul general in New York have extended their best wishes to the members of the Pakistani-American community on the advent of the holy month of Ramazan.

Both diplomats prayed for those who lost their lives to the coronavirus pandemic and wished speedy recovery to those who are suffering from the disease.

In his message, Ambassador Asad Majeed Khan said, “Wishing a spiritually blessed month of Ramazan to Muslims everywhere. May this be a month of peace, blessing and forgiveness!.”

“Let’s pray for those who lost their lives to COVID-19 and for the quick recovery of those who are unwell.”

In her message, Consul General Ayesha Ali said, “This Ramazan is going to be different due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Let us remember in our prayers, all our brothers and sisters who have been impacted by this disease.

“For all those who have departed from this world, we ask Allah to have mercy on their souls. We also pray that Allah may give courage and fortitude to their families to bear this irreparable loss.

“It is a month of blessings and forgiveness and we pray that the blessings of Allah guide and protect us. I and my team look forward to continue to stay in touch with all of you during this period and once again wish everyone a happy Ramazan.”