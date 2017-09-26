Pakistani diplomat tells UN India sponsoring terrorist attacks inside Pakistan

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 26 (APP): A Pakistani diplomat told the U.N.

General Assembly on Monday that India was sponsoring terrorism, funding and arming terrorist organizations to launch terrorist attacks inside Pakistan in an attempt to become a regional hegemon.

“India is churning out operatives of mayhem from its factories of

terror,” Tipu Usman, a counsellor in the Pakistan mission to the UN., said in response to India’s right of reply to Ambassador Maleeha Lodhi’s tough statement on Saturday that focused on the grave situation in occupied Kashmir and rejected New Delhi’s claim that the disputed state was its “integral part”.