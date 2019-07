ISLAMABAD, Jul 18 (APP):Prime Minister’s Spokesman on Trade for UK and Europe Sahibzada Amir Jahangir on Thursday said that Pakistani diaspora in UK was keen to invest in Pakistan which would help in promoting trade and exports.

Addressing the local business community during his visit to Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, he said that Mussarat Foundation was planning to invest $250 million in Pakistan’s health sector to provide free medical treatment to Pakistanis.