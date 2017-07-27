Pakistani diaspora in Uk appreciated for country’s development, bridging understanding between people of two countries

ISLAMABAD, July 27 (APP): Pakistan High Commissioner

to the UK Syed Ibne Abbas has appreciated the

contribution of the diaspora in the progress and

development of Pakistan and building bridges of

understanding between the peoples of Pakistan and UK.

The high commissioner expressed these views during

his current visit to the region of Wales and meeting

with members of the British Pakistani community in

Cardiff. Cardiff, the provincial capital of Wales, has

a strong presence of Pakistani diaspora, a press release

received here Thursday said.

Engagement with the community is part of the High

Commission’s outreach initiative to connect with the

British Pakistanis, know about their issues and take

steps to resolve them.

Amongst those in attendance were members of the

business community, local councilors and Welsh Assembly

member Muhammad Asghar.

He stressed on the importance of unity amongst

members of the community and the need for youth to be

part of the mainstream with special focus on quality

education of children.

While assuring the community that the High

Commission would take their consular related concerns

into consideration, the high commissioner clarified that

neither the High Commission nor any of its four

consulates had given the authorisation to any third

party or person to issue any documentation to

individuals on their behalf.

He also briefed them about the steps taken by the

High Commission to provide better consular services and

the open door policy approach that has been adopted for

the benefit of the public.

The high commissioner highlighted the fact that

Pakistan is on the path to progress and it is being seen

by the international community as a land of opportunity.

He also apprised the audience about Pakistan’s

70th Independence Anniversary celebrations and the

calendar of events organized by the High Commission to

mark this milestone.

On this note, the audience were also briefed

about the installation of Quaid-i-Azam’s bust at the

Lincoln’s Inn, London.

Afterwards, the high commissioner interacted with

several members of the community individually and

listened to their issues and suggestions.