Pakistani Community Keqiao celebrates Allama Iqbal birth anniversary

BEIJING, Nov 9 (APP)::The Pakistani Community living in Keqiao, Shaoxing region of China Thursday organized a befitting ceremony to celebrate 140th birth anniversary of great poet Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

“A large number of Pakistanis including businessmen, students and children gathered this morning and recited poems of Allama Iqbal to pay glowing tribute to the great poet,” President, Pakistani Community Keqiao (PCK), Abdullah Afridi informed on telephone.

He said that all the Pakistani living here attended the ceremony with great enthusiasm and prayed for Allama Iqbal who presented an idea of the separate homeland for the Muslims of Sub-continent.

A cake-cutting ceremony was also held to mark the occasion in a befitting manner.