Pakistani community celebrates Eid-ul-Azha with religious fervor in China

BEIJING, Aug 11(APP)::The Pakistani community living in the Chinese capital and other parts of China celebrated Eid-ul-Azha with religious zeal and fervor on Sunday.

Senior Pakistani diplomats and officials based in the Chinese capital, businessmen, teachers and students offered Eid prayers at Pakistan Embassy mosque.

The biggest congregation of eid festival was held at the oldest and largest Niujie Mosque. Around 10,000 local Muslims including traders and workers from Muslim countries and students from Pakistan, Afghanistan, Indonesia, Egypt, Sudan, Malaysia, and Bangladesh offered Eid prayers.