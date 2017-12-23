Pakistani Christians enjoy full freedom: Kamran Michael

LAHORE, Dec 23 (APP):Federal Minsiter for Statistics Senator
Kamran Michael has said that Pakistani Christians are enjoying
full religious freedom and equal rights in the country.
Addressing at Christmas cake cutting ceremony held at Unique
College here on Saturday, he said, “We are lucky that we are living
in a free country, adding that festivities become meaningless for
the enslaved”.
Federal Minsiter Kamran Michael said Christians had played
very important role in the progress, security and solidarity of
the country. He said that the birth of Christ bring a message
of love and peace to the mankind.
Kamran Michael said Christmas was about sharing happiness
and giving presents, stressing that Unique Group of Institutions
must be praised for holding a beautiful Christmas cake cutting
ceremony for Christians students, teachers and the staff.
Former MNA Joel Amir Sahotra hold a special prayer for the
solidarity and prosperity of the country. Christmas gifts were
distributed among the children, while Eidi was distributed among
the teachers and the staff by the Chairman Unique Group of
Institutions Prof. Abdul Manan Khurram.
Asian Gold Medalists in weight lifting Twinkle Sohail and Sybil
Sohail represented the Christian youth leaders while Musician Pervaiz
Paras Khan were the guests of honour on the occasion. Former MNA
Mr. Joyel Sohtra, Shakil Ahmad Khokhar Member Punjab Assembly, Rector
UGI Prof. Amjad Ali Khan and Director Admin Prof. Jahanzeb Anwar
Malik were also present on the occasion.
Later, Christmas cake was cut by Federal Minsiter Senator
Kamran Michael and Chairman Unique Prof Abdul Manan Khurram
along with the members of Christian Community.
