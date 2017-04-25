Pakistani business community invited to attend Select USA Investment Summit

ISLAMABAD, April 25 (APP): Commercial Counselor of United State of America (USA) Steve Knode visited Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and invited Pakistani business community to participate in Select USA Investment Summit that is scheduled to be held in Washington DC, USA from June 18 to 20.

He said the event provided Pakistani investors a good platform to explore new business opportunities by interacting with global participants, a statement issued here by the chamber said.

Steve said the US welcomes investors of all sizes, including established multinationals, SMEs and high-growth startups.

He said the Select USA Investment Summit brings the diversity of the

US together under one roof enabling any business to find the people, the resources, and the market it needs to be successful.

He said the participants at the first three investment summits had announced more than $20.6 billion in green field FDI into the United States since 2013.

He stressed that Pakistani investors should take maximum participation

in this event to enhance their business prospects.

He said Pakistan’s exports to US were improving and added that close

collaboration between private sectors of both countries would be helpful in bringing latest technology and machinery to Pakistan in various fields.

Speaking at the occasion, Senior Vice President ICCI Khalid Malik said

Pakistan and USA were strategic partners in war against terrorism, however, the economy of Pakistan has suffered losses of billions of rupees due to fighting against terrorism.

He was of the view that the best way for the USA to support Pakistan’s

economy was to provide enhanced access to its products in the US market.

He said Pakistan and the USA should promote strong linkages between

their private sectors to establish long-term and sustainable trade and economic relations.

He assured that ICCI would like to work with US Embassy for bringing

business community of both countries even closer.

Towards the end of the meeting, SVP Khalid Malik presented a shield

of ICCI to the visiting guest.