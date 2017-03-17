Pakistani border post attacked by terrorists from Afghanistan

RAWALPINDI, Mar 17 (APP): A Pakistani border post was attacked

by some terrorists from Afghanistan side resulting in killing of six

terrorists while two FC men embrace shahadat.

According to Inter services Public Relations (ISPR) here on

Friday, terrorists from across the Pakistan-Afghanistan border,

attempted physical attack on Pakistan’s Post of FC in Khyber Agency.

Pakistani troops effectively responded, which resulted in

killing of six terrorists. During the exchange of fire with the

attackers two FC men embraced shahdat.