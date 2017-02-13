Pakistani athlete selected for scholarship in Mauritius

ISLAMABAD, Feb 13 (APP): Pakistani athlete Arshad Nadeem (javelin thrower) has been selected by the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) for scholarship at High Performance Training Center (HPTC) in Mauritius.

Talking to APP, Muhammad Zafar, Honorary Secretary, AFP, said Arshad will be trained till July 31 there.

“Arshad, who is current national record holder and medalist of the last South Asian Games and Junior Asian Athletics Championships 2016, will depart from Karachi to Mauritius on Tuesday (February 14),” he said.

Zafar said “we are confident that after training in Mauritius he will bring more laurels for the country”.