Pakistani art to get representation at Venice Biennale first time

ISLAMABAD, Feb 19 (APP):Pakistani art got representation at Venice Biennale 2019- mega international art event, as Director General Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) Jamal Shah was made commissioner from Pakistan for the

show by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

This is Pakistan’s first official entry into Venice Biennale 2019 .Eminent artist Naiza Khan will be the exhibitor through the collection curated by Zahra Khan. Naiza Khan’s work captures the experience of living and working in Karachi, where everyday life is affected by natural disaster, urban migration and political struggle. Khan’s practice include paintings, sculptures, wall drawings, performance and video.