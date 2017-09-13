Pakistani-American engineers urged to contribute to Pakistan’s development

DETRIOT, (Michigan) Sept 13 (APP): A senior Pakistani diplomat has urged a gathering of some four thousand engineers who had graduated from Karachi’s NED University to start thinking about using their skills for the economic and social development of Pakistan.

“There is no better time to pursue active personal and community level

expertise than now, while we all have tremendous potential to make a difference,” Consul General Faisal Niaz Tirmizi told the NED University’s 13th International Alumni Convention in Detroit, Michigan.

He said the presence of some many NED qualified Pakistani engineers in

the United States was not only an honour for NED but also for the Pakistani nation.

Republican Congressman John Robert Moolenaar, who also attended the event, acknowledged the role being played by Pakistani-American technical personnel in the industrial development of Michigan. He acknowledged the role of Pakistan, which acted as a bridge for the US to China in the early 1970s.

On Sunday, Consul General Tirmizi also attended an event organized

by DICE Foundation, a Detriot-based based group of engineers and entrepreneurs of Pakistan origin.

Vice Chancellor Sarosh Hashmat Lodi also attended an event organized

in his honour by DICE. In his remarks, he said that the Center of Excellence established at NED would provide platform for all engineering students studying in NED as well as in other Pakistani educational institutions to do groundbreaking research in the field of engineering.

During his visit to Michigan, the consul general also called on

Congresswoman Brenda Lawrence, a Democrat, and discussed various aspects of Pak-US relations. He briefed the Congresswoman about Pakistanâ€™s efforts to eliminate the menace of extremism from the region. He also highlighted the sacrifices made by Pakistani nation in the global war against terror.

The congresswoman acknowledged the role played by Pakistan in

promoting global peace. She also appreciated contributions of Pakistani-American community in the social and economic development of the United States.