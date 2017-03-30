Pakistani abducted engineer safely recovered in Sudan: FO

ISLAMABAD, Mar 30 (APP): Pakistani abducted engineer

Ayaz Jamali was finally recovered on Thursday by Sudanese

officials and taken to Addis Ababa, from where a special

plane, provided by the Government of Sudan, flew him to

Khartoum, a Foreign Office statement issued here said.

According to Foreign Office statement, on receipt of

information about kidnapping of Ayaz Jamali, the Ambassador of

Pakistan in Addis Ababa, who is concurrently accredited to

South Sudan, was directed by the Ministry to immediately take

up and vigorously pursue the matter with the Government of

South Sudan.

The Government of China and Sudan were also approached

for their assistance in ensuring his safe and early recovery.

The Ministry also engaged the ICRC in Islamabad and

Juba, South Sudan, in its efforts to secure Mr. Jamali’s

release. A team of ICRC officials, based in Juba was the first

to establish contact with the rebels, visit Jamali in

captivity and confirm his safety.

“The Government of Pakistan acknowledges with gratitude

the assistance and cooperation rendered by the Governments of

Sudan, South Sudan, China and ICRC in Islamabad and Juba in

securing the safe and early release of Mr Ayaz Jamali,” the

Foreign Office statement added.