ISLAMABAD, Mar 30 (APP): Pakistani abducted engineer
Ayaz Jamali was finally recovered on Thursday by Sudanese
officials and taken to Addis Ababa, from where a special
plane, provided by the Government of Sudan, flew him to
Khartoum, a Foreign Office statement issued here said.
According to Foreign Office statement, on receipt of
information about kidnapping of Ayaz Jamali, the Ambassador of
Pakistan in Addis Ababa, who is concurrently accredited to
South Sudan, was directed by the Ministry to immediately take
up and vigorously pursue the matter with the Government of
South Sudan.
The Government of China and Sudan were also approached
for their assistance in ensuring his safe and early recovery.
The Ministry also engaged the ICRC in Islamabad and
Juba, South Sudan, in its efforts to secure Mr. Jamali’s
release. A team of ICRC officials, based in Juba was the first
to establish contact with the rebels, visit Jamali in
captivity and confirm his safety.
“The Government of Pakistan acknowledges with gratitude
the assistance and cooperation rendered by the Governments of
Sudan, South Sudan, China and ICRC in Islamabad and Juba in
securing the safe and early release of Mr Ayaz Jamali,” the
Foreign Office statement added.
Pakistani abducted engineer safely recovered in Sudan: FO
ISLAMABAD, Mar 30 (APP): Pakistani abducted engineer