Pakistan,Facebook join hands to educate public on coronavirus: Zafar Mirza

ISLAMABAD, Mar 12 (APP):The Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza Thursday announced that the Ministry of Health in Pakistan with the joint hands Facebook would soon launch a coronavirus prevention awareness campaign to highlight appropriate means of protection and guidelines to prevent infections.

Talking to private news channel, Special Assistant said that Facebook will run a public awareness campaign on its platform for Pakistani users to combat the spread of coronavirus in the country.

Zafar Mirza said that Facebook delegation has offered Pakistan to run an awareness campaign to combat the novel COVID-19 in the country.

He said that there are millions of Pakistani users on Facebook and the step will country in the fight against corona.

He said with the help of Facebook social media website will remove the misinformation regarding coronavirus from Facebook pages as well, he added.