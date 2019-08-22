Pakistan would no longer seek dialogue with India: PM Imran khan

NEW YORK, Aug 22 (APP):Deploring lack of any response to his repeated offers of dialogue to India before and after the Aug. 5 crackdown in occupied Kashmir, Prime Minister Imran Khan has said he would no longer seek dialogue with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, whom he accused of harbouring intentions to change the demographic character of the Muslim-majority region.

“There is no point in talking to them. I mean, I have done all the talking. Unfortunately, now when I look back, all the overtures that I was making for peace and dialogue, I think they took it for appeasement,” he said in an interview with The New York Times at the Prime Minister’s office in Islamabad.

“There is nothing more that we can do,” he added.

The newspaper’s correspondent, Salman Masood, wrote that his interview was the Pakistani leader’s first with an international news organization aimed at projecting Islamabad’s anger over the grave situation in Kashmir stemming from India’s annexation of the disputed state — “and it appeared to reflect his frustration at what he views as India’s intransigence.”