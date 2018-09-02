Pakistan Woodball Federation replaces General Secretary due to violation of PWbF rules

PESHAWAR, Sep 02 (APP):Pakistan Woodball Federation had removed its former General Secretary Muhammad Zahid due to his negligence and violation of code of conduct.
Talking to media men President Pakistan Woodball Federation Shahid Khan Shinwari soon after attending the general council meeting said that an urgent session of the Pakistan Woodball Federation (PWbF) was called here at local hotel where representatives from all across the country took part.
He said all provincial Presidents and General Secretaries from Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Islamabad, Fata and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa took part. He said several issues pertaining to promote the game of Woodball were come
into discussion. He said the house also discussed in detail ways and means for
the smooth sailing of the affairs of Pakistan Woodball Federation (PWbF)
besides holding various events across the country.
Shahid Khan said the house thoroughly discussed misconduct
and blunders made by the former General Secretary Muhammad Zahid. He said
former General Secretary Muhammad Zahid had misused the name of the federation and
illegally participated in national and international Woodball Tournaments just
to fulfill his desires to have a joyride instead of sending the national teams.
He did not take any one into confidence and neither
informed any members of the cabinet. The complaints about him were put in
discussion by the members of the house and so as the decision of his removal
was taken. He said the show cause notice was also issued to him to clear his
position but neither he replied to the show cause notice nor attended the
meeting of the general council despite invitation.
Upon his negligence and violation of the code of conduct
of the PWbF, the house decided in majority to remove him. “All the
Pakistan Woodball Federation office-bearers were not satisfied with the 18
months performance of the former General Secretary and decided to replace him, “Shahid
informed.
He disclosed that they have got notice of Zahid photos on
the social media and when I personally talked to the International Woodball
Federation President he told the actual story. Shahid said the major reason for
the replacement of Zahid was his recent participation in the Malaysian Woodball
Tournament. He said in federation documents Zahid declared himself as President.
When the International Woodball Federation inquired about
all such replacement they were told that not such replacement was made and
Zahid is actually the General Secretary not the President. On that pretext, the
International Woodball Federation also informed PWbF to take immediate action,
Shahid said.
He said the whole house unanimously removed Muhammad
Zahid from his slot and replaced him with the Hasan Hameed, hailing from Punjab
as its new General Secretary. He said they were also working on players and
officials to send Pakistan Woodball team to Taiwan international Championship
scheduled in the coming month.
Pakistan Woodball Federation replaces General Secretary due to violation of PWbF rules
