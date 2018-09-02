Pakistan Woodball Federation replaces General Secretary due to violation of PWbF rules

PESHAWAR, Sep 02 (APP):Pakistan Woodball Federation had removed its former General Secretary Muhammad Zahid due to his negligence and violation of code of conduct.

Talking to media men President Pakistan Woodball Federation Shahid Khan Shinwari soon after attending the general council meeting said that an urgent session of the Pakistan Woodball Federation (PWbF) was called here at local hotel where representatives from all across the country took part.

He said all provincial Presidents and General Secretaries from Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Islamabad, Fata and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa took part. He said several issues pertaining to promote the game of Woodball were come

into discussion. He said the house also discussed in detail ways and means for

the smooth sailing of the affairs of Pakistan Woodball Federation (PWbF)

besides holding various events across the country.

Shahid Khan said the house thoroughly discussed misconduct

and blunders made by the former General Secretary Muhammad Zahid. He said

former General Secretary Muhammad Zahid had misused the name of the federation and

illegally participated in national and international Woodball Tournaments just

to fulfill his desires to have a joyride instead of sending the national teams.

He did not take any one into confidence and neither

informed any members of the cabinet. The complaints about him were put in

discussion by the members of the house and so as the decision of his removal

was taken. He said the show cause notice was also issued to him to clear his

position but neither he replied to the show cause notice nor attended the

meeting of the general council despite invitation.

Upon his negligence and violation of the code of conduct

of the PWbF, the house decided in majority to remove him. “All the

Pakistan Woodball Federation office-bearers were not satisfied with the 18

months performance of the former General Secretary and decided to replace him, “Shahid

informed.

He disclosed that they have got notice of Zahid photos on

the social media and when I personally talked to the International Woodball

Federation President he told the actual story. Shahid said the major reason for

the replacement of Zahid was his recent participation in the Malaysian Woodball

Tournament. He said in federation documents Zahid declared himself as President.

When the International Woodball Federation inquired about

all such replacement they were told that not such replacement was made and

Zahid is actually the General Secretary not the President. On that pretext, the

International Woodball Federation also informed PWbF to take immediate action,

Shahid said.

He said the whole house unanimously removed Muhammad

Zahid from his slot and replaced him with the Hasan Hameed, hailing from Punjab

as its new General Secretary. He said they were also working on players and

officials to send Pakistan Woodball team to Taiwan international Championship

scheduled in the coming month.