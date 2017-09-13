Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat against World XI in 2nd T20

LAHORE, Sept 13 (APP)- Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat

against World XI in the second T20 international of the Independence

Cup here on Wednesday at Gadaffi stadium.

Pakistan made two changes in the side which won the first T20 by

20 runs. Hasan Ali suffering from back pain has been replaced with

Usman Shinwari who is considered a specialist T20 fast bowler.

Spinner Muhammad Nawaz replaced Faheem Ashraf.

World XI also made two changes in side bringing in Paul Collingwood

and Samuel Badree in place Grant Grant Elliott and Darren Sammy.

The third match will be played on September 15 after tomorrows, Thursday rest.

The teams are,

(Pakistan) , Ahmad Shahzad, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmad (captain), Imad Wasim, Muhammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Sohail Khan , Usman Shinwari and Rumman Raees.

(World XI), Tamim Iqbal, Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis (captain), David Miller, Paul Collingwood , Thisara Perera, Tim Paine (wicketkeeper), Ben Cutting, Samul Badree, Morne Morkal and Imran Tahir.

(Umpires) Ahmad Shahab, Shozeb Raza, (tv umpire), Ahsan Raza , (match referee), Sir Richie Richardson.