Pakistan women to feature in their 100th T20I on Thursday

PESHAWAR, Jan 30 (APP):Pakistan women’s cricket team will complete a century of T20Is on Thursday when they will take the field

against the West Indies women’s cricket team at the Southend Club in Karachi.

The first match of the three-game series will start at 11h00 and will be broadcast live by GEO Super.

In 99 T20Is to date, Pakistan have won 40 and lost 56. In contrast, the West Indies have featured in 112 T20Is, winning 65 and losing 41.