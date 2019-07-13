Pakistan wins Inter-Parliamentary Cricket World Cup

LONDON, Jul 13 (APP):Pakistan on Friday won the final match of Inter-Parliamentary Cricket World Cup played between Pakistan and Bangladesh at Worsley Bridge Rd, Beckenham (United Kingdom).

The Inter-Parliamentary Cricket World Cup kicked off on last Tuesday in the United Kingdom (UK) with lawmakers from Pakistan, England, Australia, New Zealand, India, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

Lawmakers of Pakistan won the World Cup by defeating Bangladesh in the Final.

The 25 member squad of Pakistani Parliamentarians was led by MNA Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi.

The Final was played between Pakistan and Bangladesh at Worsley Bridge Rd, Beckenham.

Bangladesh batted first and scored 104 runs at the loss of eight wickets in 20 over.

From Pakistani Side, Federal Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur played a remarkable innings and scored 52 runs. This put Pakistan on a strong footing.