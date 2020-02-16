Pakistan win maiden Kabaddi WC title

LAHORE, Feb 16 (APP):Stallion of Pakistan Kabaddi Muhammad Shafique Chishti won the 43rd

point to enable Pakistan Kabaddi team win the 7th Circle Style Kabaddi World Cup 2020

by beating Indian team 43-41 after a closely contested match.

Shafique Chishti celebrated every point won with his trademark stallion dance celebration

and his winning point for Pakistan put all the spectators to their feet.

Indian Kabaddi team was ahead by four points at the close of the first half of the match

but Pakistani team fought their way back and overcame their rivals by a margin of 43-41.

Muhammad Shafique Chishti and Malik Binyamin were the outstanding raiders of the match

who played a pivotal role in the team’s march to the podium.

The victory was a sweet revenge as Pakistan Kabaddi team had lost four of the previous

six World Cup finals.

There were many occasions during the match as Indian Kabaddi team called for six reviews

and protested on many occasions as this year’s World Cup was played under neutral technical

committee.

Pakistani skipper Muhammad Irfan Mana Jutt received the Kabaddi World Cup 2020 trophy with

a cash prize of 10 million rupees from Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhamamd Sarwar.

Punjab Sports Minister Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti, President Pakistan Kabaddi Federation

Chaudhry Shafey Hussai, and Punjab Law Minister, Punjab Kabaddi President Raja Basharat.

Indian Kabaddi team received the runner up trophy and cash prize for 7.5 million rupees while

the Iranian team the third position holder got a cash of 5 million rupees.

Australian Kabaddi team was awarded bronze medals for standing fourth in the tournament.

Unprecedented crowd of Kabaddi lovers turned up and encouraged the traditional sport of Punjab.