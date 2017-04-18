Pakistan willing to work with US to support efforts for peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan: Fatemi

ISLAMABAD, April 18 (APP): US Acting Special Representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan (A/SRAP), Ms. Laurel Miller called on Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs (SAPM), Syed Tariq Fatemi here Tuesday.

According to the foreign office statement, the SAPM was assisted by Ms. Tehmina Janjua, Foreign Secretary and senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the official talk with Ms. Laurel Miller.

The SAPM noted that the visit by Lt. General H. R. McMaster provided a good opportunity for both sides to reaffirm their commitment to strengthen the bilateral relationship and to engage in a meaningful conversation on exploring ways and means to promote peace and stability in the region and beyond.

He underscored the important role that the strategic dialogue has played in facilitating mutually beneficial cooperation between the US and Pakistan.

The SAPM also elaborated on the policies and initiatives taken by the Government to create a better security environment and to achieve economic turnaround in Pakistan.

On terrorism, the SAPM noted that the successful counter-terrorism operations, as part of the National Action Plan, represented the national resolve to fight terrorism without discrimination, had resulted in tangible across the board results.

The SAPM reiterated Pakistan’s concern over the deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan and conveyed Pakistan’s readiness to work with the US to support efforts for peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan.