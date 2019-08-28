Pakistan will go to its last limit for IOK ‘s struggle: Usman

ISLAMABAD, Aug 28 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar on Wednesday while strongly condemning the India’ s atrocities in Indian Occupied0 Kashmir(IOK), said Pakistan will go to its last limit for resolving the decade-old dispute.

Talking to a private news channel he said Pakistan is determined to expose Indian policies over Kashmir on international fora. India has turned the Kashmir valley into a military garrison and even Indian politicians are not allowed to visit the valley.

Undoubtedly, Narendra Modi has committed a big strategic mistake by revoking special status of the Kashmir and will face the consequences, he said.