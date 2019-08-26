Pakistan will continue to expose Modi’s fascism policy at every int’l forum: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Aug 26 (APP):Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Monday said that Pakistan would continue to expose Indian atrocities in Indian occupied Kashmir at every forum and we will continue to stand by the Kashmiri against Modi’s fascism policies.

Talking to a private news channel , he said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi alone in India and following Hindutva and extremist policies against Kashmiri people.

He said that Pakistan would repeatedly remind the international community of its responsibility in the IOK through effective diplomatic efforts.

Pakistan is determined to expose India’s nefarious and hegemonic designs at every international forum, he assured.