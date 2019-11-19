Pakistan whitewash England in Int’l Blind T20 series

ISLAMABAD, Nov 19 (APP):Pakistan whitewashed England by 6-0 in the International Blind Twenty20 Series when it overpowered the English team by 152 runs in last game at Ajman Oval Cricket Ground, Ajman on late Monday.

England won the toss and put Pakistan into bat. Openers Moeen Aslam and Muhammad Rashid gave a solid start to Pakistan. Rashid was bowled on 44 runs off 24 balls while Zafar Iqbal was also dismissed after scoring 22 runs, said a press release issued here.

But the star for Pakistan was Moeen Aslam, he remained not out on 131 runs off 69 balls with the help of 11 boundaries and 2 sixes. Mohsin Khan was the other unbeaten batsman, who made 31 runs off 18 balls.

Pakistan posted a total of 277 runs on the scoreboard for the loss of 2 wickets in stipulated 20 overs. England in reply were able to score only 125 runs in 20 overs for the loss of 6 wickets.

Sam Murray remained unbeaten on 36 runs. Badar Munir, Sajid Nawaz, Mohsin Khan and Muhammad Shahzaib claimed a wicket a piece. Moeen Aslam of Pakistan was declared man of the match.

Player of the series included Zafar Iqbal (B1 category), Badar Munir (B2 category) and Mohsin Khan (B3 category).

Dr. Rashid Alleem, Chairman SEWA, Ahmed Amjad Ali Counselor General Pakistan in Dubai, Syed Sultan Shah Chairman PBCC who were the guests on the occasion gave away prizes to the winners.

This was the fourth bilateral series between both countries and Pakistan has won all.