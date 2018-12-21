Pakistan welcomes UAE announcement to provide $ 3 billion

ISLAMABAD, Dec 21 (APP):Pakistan on Friday welcomed the announcement by the UAE government for providing $ 3 billion to the country.
“The addition of this amount will help the build-up of foreign exchange reserves and contribute in strengthening Pak rupee. It will also aid the success of ongoing homegrown stabilization programme of present government,” a statement issued by the Ministry of Finance here said.
