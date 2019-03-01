Pakistan welcomes Russian offer for mediation

ISLAMABAD, Mar 1 (APP):Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi Friday welcomed the Russian offer to mediate between Pakistan and India as he phoned his Russian counterpart Sergey Viktorovich Lavrov to discuss the regional situation.

Foreign Minister Qureshi appreciated Russia’s balanced and constructive role in de-escalation of tensions in the region, said a Foreign Office statement.

The Russian foreign minister encouraged Pakistan and India to resolve all issues through dialogue and peaceful means.

Foreign Minister Lavrov reiterated Russia’s offer of mediation and provision of venue for the talks between India and Pakistan.

Foreign Minister Qureshi welcomed the Russian offer and added that he had acknowledged Russia’s constructive role from the floor of the joint session of parliament earlier in the day, which was well-received.

The two foreign ministers agreed to continue consultations for promotion of peace and stability in the region.