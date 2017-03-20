Pakistan welcomes re-initiation of talks with India

ISLAMABAD, March 20 (APP): Pakistan on Monday welcomed

re-initiation of talks with India on water issues after hiatus of

two years, pledging to defend her rights with full zeal and

vigour.

Addressing a press conference here, Minister for Water and

Power Khawaja Muhammad Asif said, “We will defend our rights with

full zeal and vigour.”

Both the countries on Monday initiated Commission level talks

on bilateral water issues in Islamabad.

“I am happy to announce that the process of bilateral talks

has been set in on the Indus Waters Treaty following efforts by

Pakistan,” the minister said.

The bilateral talks were halted in March 2015 at the time when

both the countries were on table to take up issues like Kishan Ganga

and Ratal power projects by India.

Secretary level talks on Ratal power project would be held

next month on April 11-13 in the United States under the aegis of

the World Bank, he remarked.

Pakistan opted for arbitration following the failure of

secretary level talks on both the issues held in India in

last July, he said.

Khawaja Asif said Pakistan had been urging for implementation

of the decision on the issue of construction of Kishan Ganga dam on

the Jehlum river. “Ratal power project is in the initial stages and

Pakistan had already expressed reservations on its design,” he added.

Pakistan had already taken up both the issues at the World Bank

level, he said.

During the process, he said Pakistan had always been

struggling to keep the talks process continue in the light of

Indus Basin Waters Treaty, but the other side was not inclined to

keep the ball rolling for the peaceful settlement of the issues.

“It is a happy augury that of late India has come back to the

dialogue table at the Commission level to re-launch the process of

peaceful talks. We welcome this decision of India, which has

despatched the Commission to Pakistan for holding two-day parleys.”

Pakistan, he said, had always been pleading that the Indus

Basin Waters Treaty was one of the few world level treaties that

provided forum to get resolution of water issues in a peaceful

manner. “Implementation and safeguard of this treaty is in the best

bilateral interest,” he observed.

The Indian Commission is being headed by P K Saxena while

Mirza Asif Beg is representing Pakistan.

He said the Commission would take up three proposed power

projects, including Pakal Dul, Lower Kalnai and Maiyar. In addition

to this, in advance provision of data of flood, visits to

under-construction projects and dates for next meeting would also be

discussed in the two-day deliberationsk, he added.

Responding to a question, the minister said the Neelum Jhelum

power project would be completed in March, 2018.

To another question, he said lower canal and Ratle projects

were at initial stages while no progress had been made on the Wullar

Barrage so far.

He told a questioner that no speculations could be made about

the outcome of the talks.