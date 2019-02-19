Pakistan welcomes OHCHR statement regarding Pulwama attack: FO Spokesman

ISLAMABAD, Feb 19 (APP):Pakistan Tuesday welcomed the statement of the Office of High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) regarding the Pulwama Attack – being used to justify violence against Kashmiris and Muslims in India.

“Pakistan welcomes the OHCHR statement regarding the Pulwama Attack being used to justify violence against Kashmiris and Muslims in India”, Foreign Office Spokesman Dr. Muhammad Faisal said in a tweet posted on his twitter handle.

United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet Jeria, in a press statement issued by OHCHR in Geneva, strongly condemned the attack against Indian security forces in Pulwama on February 14.

“…The High Commissioner is also concerned by reports from India that some elements are using the Pulwama attack as justification for threats and potential acts of violence targeting Kashmiri and Muslim communities living in different parts of India” , the statement said.

“…We hope that the Government will continue to take steps to protect people from all forms of harm that may be directed at them on account of their ethnicity or identity”, it added.