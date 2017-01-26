Pakistan welcomes House of Commons, UK stand on Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, Jan 26 (APP): Pakistan commends the 3 hours debate on Kashmir in the House of Commons, UK last week that noted the escalation in violence and breaches of international human rights on the Indian side of the Line of Control in Kashmir.

During the weekly Media briefing, the Spokesperson of the Foreign Office, Nafees Zakaria here Thursday said that the House at the conclusion of the debate called on the Government to raise the matter at the United Nations.

He said that it was heartening to note that House of Commons further called on its (UK) Government to encourage Pakistan and India to commence peace negotiations to establish a long-term solution on the future governance of Kashmir based on the right of the Kashmiri people to determine their own future in accordance with the provisions of UN Security Council resolutions.

Responding to a question, he told APP that the debate and its outcome were reflective of Pakistan’s diplomatic success.

The Civil Society members are holding many more events across Pakistan, Europe and North America on the human rights violations in Indian occupied Kashmir and Kashmir dispute, he added.