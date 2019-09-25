Pakistan wants to lift its people out of poverty but confronts with racist Modi govt : Imran

ISLAMABAD, Sep 26 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said Pakistan wanted to lift its people out of poverty and focus on building a peaceful neighbourhood but the RSS-backed Modi government was following an agenda rooted in racial supremacy.

“Racism is often rooted in arrogance and arrogance can lead people to make huge blunders. That’s what Modi has done in occupied Jammu and Kashmir,” he said while talking o the editorial board of Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

“I have come to New York especially for Kashmir. Everything else is secondary. The world doesn’t realise that we are heading for a big disaster,” he said.

India’s repressive and illegal actions in occupied Jammu and Kashmir would not only have repercussions for the region but for the entire Muslim world, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative at the United Nations Dr Maleeha Lodhi said in a series of tweets quoting Prime Minister Imran Khan speaking to the Wall Street Journal editorial board.

The prime minister said,”The world should not fear that a peace deal in Afghanistan would take us back to 2001. Peace is the most important goal and we should all pursue it.”

He called for resumption of Afghan peace talks between the United States and the Taliban.

Earlier, talking to the editorial board of US newspaper New York Times, Prime Minister Imran Khan said there was a danger of bloodbath in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) and the world must act to avert that.

Imran Khan apprised them of the illegal and unilateral annexation of Jammu and Kashmir by India as well as human right violations there.

He said he had travelled to New York to tell the world that India was violating the international laws. He said Pakistan wanted peace in Afghanistan.

Ambassador Maleeha Lodhi, in a tweet, said Prime Minister Imran Khan told the editorial board of the New York Times about the dangers to regional and international peace from the grave situation in the IOJ&K created by India’s illegal annexation and its barbaric actions, including the continuing curfew.

She quoted the prime minister as telling the editorial board that the international community, especially the United Nations, had a responsibility to resolve the Kashmir dispute.