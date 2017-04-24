Pakistan wants to improve border management, relations with Afghanistan: Baligh

ISLAMABAD, Apr 24 (APP): Minister of State for Interior Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman Monday said Pakistan wanted to improve border management system as well as bilateral relations with Afghanistan.

Talking to PTV, he said Pakistan was sincere for good relations with its neighboring country. Pakistan had been hosting three million Afghan refugees for decades, he added.

He said Pakistan was fighting the war against terrorism and immense success had been achieved in this regard.

Majority of terrorists had been wiped out under operation Zarb-e-Azb and National Action Plan, while remaining were being chased under operation Radd-ul-Fasaad.

The minister said the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country.

NAP was being implemented in true spirit and significant achievement had been made during measures taken against terrorism and extremism, he added.