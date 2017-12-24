Pakistan wants stable, strong, prosperous Afghanistan: Rana Afzal

ISLAMABAD, Dec 24 (APP):Parliamentary Secretary for Economic Affairs, Statistics and Privatization Rana Muhammad Afzal Khan Sunday said Pakistan wanted stable, strong and prosperous Afghanistan.

Participating in a Speakers Conference debate titled “Interconnectivity for Building a Better Tomorrow” he rejected the impression of Pakistan’s any role in Afghanistan’s instability.

“A miss-conception has been created by the foreign media about Pakistan. The reality is that Pakistan wants stable, strong and prosperous Afghanistan,” he said.

The parliamentary secretary said Pakistan had always worked with every government of Afghanistan because “We have relations with the people of Afghanistan.”

He urged Afghan media to project the true image of Pakistan in Afghanistan and highlight the actual role played by Pakistan in war against terrorism.

He said Pakistan was playing a front-line state role in war against terrorism and rendered sacrifices of 70,000 people in the war.

Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Defence Mushahid Hussain Syed said people of Pakistan, its parliament and law enforcement agencies had effectively fought the war against terrorism.

He said One Belt One Road (OBOR) and China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects would benefit the whole region.