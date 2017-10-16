Pakistan wants relations with US on mutual respect: Khawaja Asif

ISLAMABAD, Oct 16 (APP):Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Monday said that Pakistan wanted to have good relations

with United States on mutual respect.

Pakistan played vital role in war against terrorism and achieved many success in this regard, he said

while talking to a private news channel.

Pakistan Armed Forces will take action against the terrorist elements on providing

credible “intelligence” sharing, he said.

There was need to implement national action plan in true spirit, he said.

“We are making efforts to bring further improvement in health, education and peace, ” he said.

To a question he said that Foreign and Defence Minister of US will visit Pakistan.

To another question Khawaja Muhammad Asif said that Pakistan’s economic condition was improving as compared to

the previous years. The present government had taken steps for resolving the issues of terrorism and energy, he said.

Replying to a question about democracy, he said, “The vote of the people would help strengthen the

democratic system in the country.”

To a question he said, “We don’t need any reference to hold our position in the region.”