Pakistan wants peaceful relations with neighboring countries: Nafees

ISLAMABAD, Apr 7 (APP): Foreign Office Spokesman Nafees
Zakria on Friday said Pakistan wanted peaceful relations with
all neighboring countries.
Pakistan wanted to talk with India on all issues including
Kashmir, but India was not coming on the negotiating table
for bilateral talks, he stated while talking to PTV.
He said Kashmir was the real issue between India and Pakistan, adding
India wanted to establish hegemony in the region.
India was involved in human rights violations in the
Occupied Kashmir, he said. The Spokesman said the world was
well aware of Indian designs against Pakistan.
Peace could not be ensured in the region sans the resolution
of Kashmir issue, he said. The world had serious concerns over the
situation in Kashmir and Indian human rights violations, he added.