Pakistan wants peaceful relations with India: Aizaz Ch

ISLAMABAD, Mar 27 (APP): Pakistan’s Ambassador to United States (US), Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry, Monday reiterated that Pakistan wants peaceful relations with India and these should be based on mutual respect.

“This is our message for India to promote relations with peaceful environment” in the region, he stated while talking to a news channel.

He was of the view that whenever Pakistan and India wanted

to do something in terms of relations, some terrorist activity halted the process, adding that terrorists get encouragement when India stops the process.

To a question he said that Pakistan had received coalition support funds (CSF).

To another question he said that Haqqani group was not our friend. Those playing with human lives, we are against such elements or activities, he added.