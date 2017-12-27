Pakistan wants peace in region:Asif

ISLAMABAD, Dec 27 (APP):Foreign minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif Wednesday said Pakistan wanted peace in the region and many other countries were also playing role for regional peace.

Pakistan and Afghanistan had border sharing with China and there was convergence of interests for the three countries however peace was vital element to get benefit from it, he said talking to a private news channel.

He said Pakistan was enjoying deep relations with China and it can play a important role of mediation between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

To a question, he said foreign minister of China had taken initiative to hold a tripartite dialogue of Pakistan China and Afghanistan to discuss regional issues.