Pakistan wants peace in Afghanistan: Khurram

ISLAMABAD, Nov 3 (APP):Minister for Defence, Engr Khurram Dastgir Khan on Friday said Pakistan wanted peace in Afghanistan and was ready to cooperate in this regard.

Talking to a private news channel, he stated that war of Afghanistan could not be fought in Pakistan’s soil.

The minister reiterated that Pakistan was ready to help and cooperate to restore peace in Afghanistan. All issues should be resolved through dialogue process but not military one, he added.

He said Pakistan had launched operations including Zarb-e-Azb and Radd-ul-Fasaad and eliminated terrorism from the country, adding that the present government was making hectic efforts to completely wipeout terrorism.

Khurram Dastgir Khan said Pakistan had been fighting successful war against terrorism and rendered supreme sacrifices in that regard.

Replying to a question, he said former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif did not want any confrontation with institutions. Nawaz Sharif was most popular leader in the country, he maintained.

When the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government came into power in 2013, he said the country was facing several issues including energy shortage, terrorism and others but today’s Pakistan much better and developed.

Please follow and like us: