Pakistan wants peace, harmony in region: President Alvi

LAHORE, Oct 03 (APP):President Arif Alvi Thursday said that Pakistan was a peaceful country and its people wanted peace in the region, whereas hostile attitude was being witnessed on the other side of the border.

He was addressing the inaugural session of the 1st UHS International Dental Conference, organised by the University of Health Sciences at Expo Centre, here.

The president said that Pakistani people follow principles of peace and hospitality and everyone here talked about peace in the region.

Congratulating the university on holding the conference, he said that a lot of work was needed in the health sector, specially in dentistry field in Pakistan.

He urged dentists to spread awareness about dental hygiene and preventive measures in society, instead of only extending treatment of dental diseases.

“Your primary target should be addressing the issues before the dental problems start, as a little dental care can save people from contracting the disease,” he added.

He said that dentistry education was not a separate subject in the country till the 1990s, but now several dental colleges were producing dental doctors every year.