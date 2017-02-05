Pakistan wants independence of Kashmir: Fazal

ISLAMABAD, Feb 5 (APP): Chairman Kashmir Committee Moulana

Fazalur Rehman Sunday said Pakistan wanted independence of Kashmir

from Indian occupation because freedom was the birth right of Kashmiris.

Talking to a private news channel, he said India was involved in gross human right violations in Indian Held Kashmir (IHK).

Commenting on the Solidarity day, he said Kashmiris were fighting for right to self determination and rendering supreme sacrifices in this regard.

He said Pakistani government and nation were supporting Kashmir freedom movement morally, politically and diplomatically.

Fazalur Rehman said Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had focused on Kashmir issue in his address in United Nations General

Assembly (UNGA).

He said Kashmir Committee was established to highlight Kashmir issue, give proposals on the issue and to show solidarity with Kashmiris on parliamentary level.