Pakistan wants good strategic relation with US: Qayyum

ISLAMABAD, Oct 22 (APP)::Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Lt Gen (Retd) Abdul Qayyum on Sunday said that Pakistan wanted good strategic relations with the United States.

Talking to PTV, he said that Pakistan had been fighting successful war against terrorism and rendered supreme sacrifices in that regard.

Abdul Qayyum said Pakistan was a nuclear and Muslim state and wanted political solution of Afghan issue but not military one. Many areas of Afghanistan were not under control of its government, he added.

Regarding the visit of US Foreign Secretary, he said Pakistan was determined to give priority to national interest first during talks. Pakistan would highlight the Kashmir and Afghan issues and Indian ceasefire violations at the Line of Control during his visit, he added.

He said Pakistan wanted to resolve all issues through dialogue process.

Replying to a question, he said Pakistan and China were enjoying good cordial relations and China was investing billions of dollars through China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Analyst Aslam Rizvi said the visit of US Foreign Secretary would open new eras of trust and cooperation between two countries as Pakistan wanted good relations with US.