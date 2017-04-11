Pakistan wants good relations with neighboring countries: Musadik

ISLAMABAD, Apr 11 (APP): Spokesman to the Prime Minister Dr. Musadik Malik Tuesday said Pakistan wanted good relations with all neighboring countries but would not allow anyone to sabotage peace of this country.

“Our wish for peaceful ties with neighbors should not be taken as weakness. We cannot allow anyone to plan terrorist activities against Pakistan,” he said talking to PTV.

He said terrorism and peace could not go side by side. If India wanted to move forward with peace process then it would have to stop sponsoring terrorism in Pakistan.

Dr. Musadik said democracy was strengthening in Pakistan and institutions were getting stronger which show positive indicators.

Commenting on decision regarding Indian intelligence spy Kulbhushan Yadhav, he said it was taken as per law and constitution of the land.

Yadhav had confessed of his involvement in anti-Pakistan activities, he added.