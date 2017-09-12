Pakistan wants durable peace in Afghanistan: PM

ISLAMABAD, Sept 12 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan

Abbasi Tuesday said Pakistan was more committed than any other

country in the region for peaceful resolution of the Afghan

issue.

Pakistan had suffered massively due to instability in

Afghanistan and believed that the solution should be Afghan-

led and Afghan-owned, he told a group of foreign media

representatives during an interaction here at the PM Office.

The prime minister reiterated that Pakistan was open to

close cooperation with the United States as their ties were

decades old and could not be defined on the basis of one issue

– Afghan issue.

The issue of terrorism, of course, was a matter of

concern for Pakistan as well, it had done most in addressing

it, he said and added, “We had defeated it.”

He told the mediamen to visit Miran Shah and see for

themselves how Pakistan’s military had cleared the area by

offering sacrifices.

The prime minister strongly rejected allegations about

terrorists’ sanctuaries inside Pakistan and said the North

Waziristan shared the same terrain with the border areas of

Afghanistan but questioned what the International Security

Assistance Force (ISAF) had achieved there.

He said that Pakistan was open to bilateral verifications

and joint patrols. It had fenced its border with Afghanistan

and would welcome if they did the same on their side.

The other side also required to address Pakistan’s

concerns regarding presence of terrorists, attacking Pakistani

border areas, he emphasised.

The prime minister said much more was happening from

other side of the border and vehemently rejected the

perception that attacks took place from Pakistan’s territory,

terming such allegations ‘completely incorrect’.

He said the leadership [of militants] was based in

Afghanistan.

He said that Pakistan had hosted 3.5 million Afghan

refugees. “We have even offered training to the Afghan forces

to come here and train themselves to fight terrorism,” he

added.

He said his government’s mandate was to complete the

initiatives taken by Mohammad Nawaz Sharif.

To another question, the prime minister opined that

democratic system in the country was being strengthened with

the passage of time.

The prime minister strongly rejected that democracy

could be derailed in the country and said the intensity and

relevancy regarding debate about the system could increase but

ultimately, it would be resolved.

About the BRICS declaration, the prime minister said the

statement was not specific to Pakistan. There was no difference

in the policy of Pakistani and Chinese governments, he added.

About going back to the International Monetary Fund

(IMF), he said the government had successfully completed the

IMF programme with minimal inflation.

The prime minister did not foresee to go to the

IMF and hoped that the government would achieve its economic

targets with prudent economic policies.

He said the biggest achievement of the present

government was to minimize inflation rate. He said the

government would be able to address the economic challenges

and its intention was to proceed with its own growth rate.

Challenges were always there but the government was

addressing the same, the prime minister said, adding the stock

exchange would hopefully go up in the coming days.

He said the current economic issues were definitely a

challenge but “we are addressing it.”

The prime minister said the devaluation of rupee was

not on the card. “We are broadening our tax net base and have

a composite plan to provide incentives to the tax filers.”

To a question about ups and downs in the Pak-US relations,

he said there was economic, political and military relationship

between the two countries.

He said the US had not clarified some of the perceptions

that were raised after President Trump’s policy statement on

Afghanistan and South Asia.

He said that Pakistan needed more collaborations and

cooperation between the two countries in various areas rather

than aid and assistance.

He added that Pakistan was a huge market and the US

companies had multi-billion opportunities here.

Prime Minister Abbasi said Pakistan and the US had a

very valuable relationship since start of the diplomatic

ties between the two countries

“We intend to work and cooperate with the US against

terrorism and if both the countries have any concern it should

be addressed,” the prime minister said. “We respect other’s

sovereignty and expect the same from others.”

About Pakistan-India tension at the Line of Control,

he said that Pakistan had always welcomed efforts

to have a peaceful relationship and wanted to resolve it

peacefully through dialogue.

He said that Pakistan had lost more than $120 billion in the

war against terrorism, besides the world community must

recognize its sacrifices.

Regarding Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif’s

visits to four countries after Trump’s statement, the prime

minister said the miniter was visiting major capitals of the world

where Mr Trump’s statement would also come under discussions

with the leadership of those countries.

To a question about Pakistan’s mediation with Gulf

countries, he said, “We look upon it as a family issue that

needs to be resolved between two brothers.”