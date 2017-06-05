Pakistan wants balanced relations with regional countries: Musadik

ISLAMABAD, Jun 5 (APP): Spokesman to the Prime Minister Dr.
Musadik Malik Monday said Pakistan’s foreign policy was of
maintaining balanced relations with regional countries.
Talking to a private news channel, he said the government
had adopted foreign policy based on economic development and
Pakistan was following it.
Musadik Malik said the government had held many meetings
with heads of Iran and Afghanistan to develop our relations.
Huge Chinese investment under China-Pakistan Economic
Corridor (CPEC) was evident of our effective foreign policy, he
said.
He said the government has clear policy of economic
development and to get access to central Asian states for trade
was our goal.
Dr. Musadik said that CPEC was center point of our foreign
policy and economic development and it would change fate of the
entire region.
