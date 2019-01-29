Pakistan wants amicable solution of Kashmir dispute: Nafees

LONDON, Jan 29 (APP):Pakistan’s new High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Mohammad Nafees Zakaria Tuesday said Pakistan wanted to resolve the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the United Nations resolutions.

“Pakistan desires the solution of Kashmir dispute amicably and in accordance with the UN resolutions. We will provide moral, political and diplomatic support to the people of Kashmir till realization of their birth right to self- determination”, he told the UK-based Pakistani media in a “meet and greet with the High Commissioner” here at Pakistan High Commission.