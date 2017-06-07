Pakistan wants a peaceful, stable, prosperous & sovereign Afghanistan: Aizaz

ISLAMABAD, June 7 (APP): Pakistan’s Ambassador to the US, Aizaz Chaudhry, Wednesday said Pakistan wanted to see a peaceful, stable, prosperous and sovereign Afghanistan.

Participating in a panel discussion titled ‘Regional Perspective

on US Strategy in Afghanistan” held at the South Asian Centre in

Atlantic Council, Washington DC, Ambassador Aizaz Chaudhry strongly condemned the tragic Kabul incident.

According to a message received here, he stressed that there was

an opportunity for both Pakistan and the United States to work together

to achieve peace in Afghanistan.

He said mistrust between the two countries was blocking the progress

in achieving the objective of peace. “Terrorism under any pretext is not acceptable to us,” he added.

He said Pakistan’s efforts to bring peace in the region would not

be interrupted by the rhetoric of the Afghan leadership. Just putting

blame on Pakistan, all the time would never help in any manner to

achieve the ultimate objective of regional peace, he added.