Pakistan Volleyball Federation to hold trials on August 27

PESHAWAR, Aug 19 (APP): Secretary General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Volleyball

Association Khalid Waqar Saturday said that the Pakistan Volleyball Federation would hold Under-20 trials here at PSB Coaching Center on August 27 at 11.00 a.m.

Talking to APP, Khalid Waqar, who also coached Pakistan team, the after

the selection of the short-listed probable camp would be setup at the same

venue under Pakistan Volleyball Federation. He said the trials is open for all and players below 20-year with a height of 6-2 feet will have an added advantage for the selection to be made purely on merit.

He said Pakistan Volleyball Federation would also nominate selection

committee and coaches for the camp later on. He also advised the players to bring their NADRA card or form-B on the day of the trials so that to ascertain their age accordingly. He said after short-listing the players, camp would be setup after Eid-ul-Azha.