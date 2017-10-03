Pakistan, Vietnam agree to promote economic cooperation, trade

ISLAMABAD, Oct 3 (APP): Pakistan and Vietnam Tuesday agreed to
initiate steps to enhance bilateral trade and economic cooperation in Agriculture, Information Technology, Education, Health, Investment &
Banking and Industrial Sectors.
The consensus for promoting trade and economic relations was developed
during the 4th Session of Pakistan-Vietnam Joint Ministerial Commission
(JM) which was held.
Secretary Economic Affairs Division, Arif Ahmed Khan led the Pakistani
delegation while Vice Minister of Industry and Trade, Socialist Republic
of Vietnam, Cao Quoc Hung was leading the Vietnamese delegation in talks.
Two sides developed consensus for frequent interaction of trade bodies
and trade exhibitions in order to enhance the volume of bilateral trade
in coming years.
The Vietnamese government reiterated its un-flinched support for
Pakistan’s full dialogue partnership with ASEAN which would usher in
new vistas of cooperation in the fields of trade and investment between
the two countries.
Pakistani proposed Vietnamese side to move forward on Preferential
Trade Agreement during forthcoming meeting of Joint Trade Committee (JTC).
Both sides showed their resolve for enhanced cooperation in
Agriculture, Science & Technology, and Information Technology sectors through frequent interaction of Joint Working Groups (JWGs) that will
yield productive results.
The bilateral investment and establishment of banking channels would
be catalyst in realizing these objectives.
Both sides also decided to continue cooperation with each other in
Health, Education and Industrial Sector.
Vietnamese side was offered to invest in Information Technology, food
processing and automobile sector in Pakistan.
