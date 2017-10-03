Pakistan, Vietnam agree to promote economic cooperation, trade

ISLAMABAD, Oct 3 (APP): Pakistan and Vietnam Tuesday agreed to

initiate steps to enhance bilateral trade and economic cooperation in Agriculture, Information Technology, Education, Health, Investment &

Banking and Industrial Sectors.

The consensus for promoting trade and economic relations was developed

during the 4th Session of Pakistan-Vietnam Joint Ministerial Commission

(JM) which was held.

Secretary Economic Affairs Division, Arif Ahmed Khan led the Pakistani

delegation while Vice Minister of Industry and Trade, Socialist Republic

of Vietnam, Cao Quoc Hung was leading the Vietnamese delegation in talks.

Two sides developed consensus for frequent interaction of trade bodies

and trade exhibitions in order to enhance the volume of bilateral trade

in coming years.

The Vietnamese government reiterated its un-flinched support for

Pakistan’s full dialogue partnership with ASEAN which would usher in

new vistas of cooperation in the fields of trade and investment between

the two countries.

Pakistani proposed Vietnamese side to move forward on Preferential

Trade Agreement during forthcoming meeting of Joint Trade Committee (JTC).

Both sides showed their resolve for enhanced cooperation in

Agriculture, Science & Technology, and Information Technology sectors through frequent interaction of Joint Working Groups (JWGs) that will

yield productive results.

The bilateral investment and establishment of banking channels would

be catalyst in realizing these objectives.

Both sides also decided to continue cooperation with each other in

Health, Education and Industrial Sector.

Vietnamese side was offered to invest in Information Technology, food

processing and automobile sector in Pakistan.