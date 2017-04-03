Pakistan varsities vice chancellors hosted at PHC London

ISLAMABAD, Apr 3 (APP): A group of Vice-Chancellors, Pro-Vice-Chancellors, Deans and Rectors of Pakistani Universities and senior officials of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan visited Pakistan High Commission London and were hosted over a reception dinner.

The group was on a week-long Leadership Training Programme in the UK, organized by the HEC and the British Council, a message received here from London on Monday said.

The programme, hosted by Oxford Institute, focused on equipping delegates with knowledge and skills required to achieve quantitative and qualitative improvement in meaningful knowledge creation at their institutions.

Syed Ibne Abbas, Pakistan High Commissioner to the UK welcomed the delegation and informed them about Mission’s efforts to facilitate visiting Pakistan students and develop linkages between the academic institutions of the two countries.

He hoped that despite visa restrictions and high fees, there would be an increase in number of Pakistani students in the UK universities after the completion of Brexit process.

The High Commissioner also appreciated the role of the British Council in promoting educational and cultural ties between the UK and Pakistan.

Other participants also shared their experiences and thoughts on the programme they were attending.

They hoped that such high level exchanges would strengthen institutional linkages between the two countries, encourage innovation and enhance leadership qualities of the participants.

The delegates also gave an overview of the education system of Pakistan and the reforms being carried out to improve the research and curriculum.

The objectives of the programme included: review research standards expected at international level; identify areas that have high priority in their local contexts; and develop strategies to increase and improve the quality of research at their respective institutions.

These trainings/courses are designed to improve the participants’ strategic planning and leadership, and enhance their capacities by introducing management tools and providing an orientation to working in the universities of the UK.