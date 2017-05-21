Pakistan values partnership with OIE for livestock development: Bosan

PARIS, May 21 (APP): Pakistan greatly values its partnership
with World Organization for Animal Health (OIE) for its livestock
development, disease control and overall poverty alleviation.
This was stated by Federal Minister for National Food Security
and Research Sikandar Hayat Khan Bosan during his speech at the
85th General Session of OIE in Paris on Sunday, said a press release
received here.
The event was attended by delegates from 180 countries besides
observers from regional and international organizations.
Addressing the Plenary Session, the minister said that the
role of World Organization for Animal Health is vital for rural
socioeconomic development, food security and poverty alleviation,
particularly in developing countries like Pakistan.
He said that in Pakistan, socio economic development hinges
upon livestock development as over 8 million families derive 35 percent of
their income from this sector. Addressing the challenge of livestock
diseases remains a priority area for the government.
He commended OIE technical support for developing and
implementing disease control strategies and policies in Pakistan.
The minister informed the delegates that Pakistan was
successfully freed from rinderpest disease in 2007 and bird flu in
2008. It has also initiated a national program to eliminate foot and
mouth disease in animals.
He hoped that OIE General Assembly will develop guidelines for
the member states to organize their animal husbandry and treatment
practices on more scientific lines to better safeguard the health of
the livestock as well as of the human beings.
The minister termed OIE a valuable forum to deliberate new
ideas and solutions for addressing the existing problems and
bridging the gaps for qualitative development of livestock sector,
and for discussing and creating awareness for the challenges ahead.
The World Assembly of OIE delegates establishes the policies
of OIE, examines new inter-governmental standards covering animal
and zoonotic disease control methods; safety of international trade
in animal and animal products as well as animal welfare.
Pakistan values partnership with OIE for livestock development: Bosan
PARIS, May 21 (APP): Pakistan greatly values its partnership