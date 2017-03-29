Pakistan values its relations with Belarus: Rana Tanveer

ISLAMABAD, March 29 (APP): Minister for Defence Production Rana

Tanveer Hussain Wednesday said Pakistan attached great importance to its

relations with Belarus.

“Belarus is an important country and we attach high importance to

our relations with it,” he talking to Ambassador of Belarus Andrei G. Ermolovich said, who called on him in his office, a press release

said.

During the meeting, Rana underlined the need for enhanced

collaboration in the field of defence production and procurement between the

two countries.

The two sides discussed matters of mutual interest, especially

cooperation in the field of defence production, showing interest to explore

new areas of collaboration.

The minister said Pakistan and Belarus cooperation in the field of

defence would provide healthy framework for both the countries.

He said there existed great potential to collaborate in the field of

defence between the two countries.

Rana recalled his visit to Minsk in 2014, terming it productive and

said the high level visits between the two countries had extensively

contributed to strengthen bilateral relations.

The minister said Pakistan and Belarus shared a cordial history of

bilateral relations in economy, trade and defence fields, saying “both the

countries are maintaining agreements on trade, economic cooperation and

investment.”